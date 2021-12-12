The Passing of Manolo Santana • Shared From the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport

In Memoriam:

Hall of Famer Manolo Santana



May 10, 1938 – December 11, 2021

International Tennis Hall of Famer Manolo Santana, a legend of Spanish tennis and an inspiration to generations of Spanish greats that followed, passed away on December 11. Santana was the first Spaniard to win a major title, ultimately hoisting four major singles trophies and one in doubles during his Hall of Fame career. He was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1984.

Reflecting on Santana’s passing, International Tennis Hall of Fame President Stan Smith commented, “Manolo was always one of my idols. In fact, that was the way I would address him every time I saw him. He would always smile.”

Smith continued, “In my era his game was pretty unique and even though he was one of the best clay courters ever, he could play on anything and proved that by winning the US Nationals and Wimbledon on grass, as well as the French. He was an ultimate big occasion competitor, but I don’t know anyone who didn’t like and respect him. He continued his involvement in tennis most recently by his role at Madrid tournament. This world No.1 and Hall of Famer will be missed by me and the worldwide tennis community.”

Born in Madrid, Santana developed remarkable hand-eye coordination from learning the game as a ball boy at the Madrid Country Club at age 10, which he had taken on when he left school to make extra money for his family. He developed quick reaction skills in the role, laying the groundwork for impeccable tactical skills on the court. Two years later, he won the ball boys’ tournament, became a club member, and began building an historic career. He had a powerful forehand, remarkable topspin, and a deadly but well-disguised drop shot that drove his success.

Santana won his first major title at the 1961 French Championships where, to claim the trophy, he had to come back from being down 2-1 against two-time defending champion Nicola Pietrangeli in the final. It was the second time in that tournament that the Spaniard succeeded in fighting back to win, having battled through a five-set semifinal versus Rod Laver. After the final, Santana stated that the wept for an hour straight in joy. Three years later, in 1964, Santana claimed the Roland-Garros trophy again, once again defeating fellow clay court great Pietrangeli.

With a remarkable skill on and affinity for the clay courts, Santana did not hold back on his disdain for tennis’ more natural surface, famously coining the phrase, “grass is for cows.”

Nevertheless, Santana won the 1965 U.S. Nationals on grass courts, and whether he liked the surface or not was not of primary concern to him– his result was.

He adapted his training and adjusted his game as needed, with an eye on the Wimbledon trophy, calling it “the one all the players wanted to win.” Santana skipped the 1966 French Championships to concentrate on winning Wimbledon. The plan to prepare for five weeks worked, as he defeated American Dennis Ralston in a straight sets final, 6-4, 11-9, 6-4.

Santana rose to the world No. 1 ranking in 1966 and was among the world top-10 for seven years.

– ITHF President Stan Smith