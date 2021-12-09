2022 ATP Tennis Awards Nominations and Ricky’s Picks for the Winners

Andy Murray of Britain reacts while in action against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO

By Ricky Dimon



Nominees for the 2021 ATP Awards were announced earlier this week. The Comeback Player of the Year, Most Improved Player of the Year, and Newcomer of the Year, and Sportsmanship Award will all be voted on by the players and will be announced later in December. Trophies will be handed out at the 2022 ATP Cup to recipients who are participating in that team competition.



Here are the lists in addition to my picks to win.

Comeback Player of the Year

Thanasi Kokkinakis

Mackenzie McDonald

Andy Murray

Jack Sock



Who will win? Andy Murray

Who should win? Andy Murray

Most Improved Player of the Year

Carlos Alcaraz

Aslan Karatsev

Cameron Norrie

Casper Ruud



Who will win? Casper Ruud

Who should win? Aslan Karatsev





Jenson Brooksby of the US reacts as he plays Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their match on the eighth day of the US Open. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Newcomer of the Year

Sebastian Baez

Jenson Brooksby

Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Hugo Gaston

Brandon Nakashima



Who will win? Jenson Brooksby

Who should win? Jenson Brooksby



Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada reacts during his quarter final match against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Erste Bank Open ATP tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria, 29 October 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Rafael Nadal

Casper Ruud

Frances Tiafoe



Who will win? Felix Auger-Aliasssime

Who should win? Felix Auger-Aliassime



Coach of the Year

Craig Boynton (Hubert Hurkacz)

Gilles Cervara (Daniil Medvedev)

Juan Carlos Ferrero (Carlos Alcaraz)

Facundo Lugones (Cameron Norrie)

Christian Ruud (Casper Ruud)



Who will win? Juan Carlos Ferrero

Who should win? Facundo Lugones

Players will also vote on the Tournament of the Year in three different categories: Masters 1000, 500, and 250. Coaches will vote on the Coach of the Year and fans will vote on the ATPTour.com Fans’ Favorite (both singles and doubles). The ATP will determine the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award.



Ricky contributes to10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator.