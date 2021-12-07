2022 Tennis 🎾 Gael Monfil • Felix Auger-Aliassime Return To ROTTERDAM • Happy Birthday Richard Krajicek

Tournament director Richard Krajicek (C) will welcome two-time Rotterdam champion Gael Monfils (R) and finalist Felix Auger-Aliassime (L) back for the 49th ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament. Photo credit: ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Gaël Monfils and Felix Auger-Aliassime can be seen in action this February in Rotterdam Ahoy. The two finalists of the 2020 tournament, which was won by Monfils, have confirmed their participation. The 49th ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament will take place from 5 to 13 February 2022.

Tournament director Richard Krajicek: “With Gaël Monfils, a spectacle is guaranteed. There is a reason that he won the last two times that he played in Rotterdam Ahoy. But Felix Auger-Aliassime is also a player to look forward to. It wouldn’t surprise me if he takes the last step in February and wins his maiden title in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament.”

Gaël Monfils chasing a record in Rotterdam

Gaël Monfils is chasing a record in Rotterdam. After his previous tournament victories in 2019 and 2020, he is bidding for his third title. Should he win the title again, he will be equaling record holder Roger Federer, who is the only one to win the tournament three times.

Monfils has delivered several excellent performances during his nine previous participations. In 2010 and 2015 he reached the quarterfinals, in 2009 he lost the semifinals to Rafael Nadal and in 2016 the final to Martin Klizan. He won the title during his last two participations. In 2019, he defeated Stan Wawrinka in the final. A year later, he was too strong for Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Gael Monfils will return to Rotterdam. Photo credit: EPA

Auger-Aliassime on the hunt for his first title

Felix Auger-Aliassime is one of the most promising talents on the ATP Tour. Although he is only 21 years old, he has been in the top 100 for over two years. Last month he reached a top-10 position for the first time. He is still waiting for his first tournament victory, but has often been close. His spot in the final in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in 2020 was one of eight occasions where he was the runner-up.

Field of players

Six players have now been announced. Besides Monfils and Auger-Aliassime, there is Stefanos Tsitsipas and Hubert Hurkacz and the winners of the Davis Cup, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev.

Editor’s Note • Happy Birthday To our friend and tournament director Richard Krajicek. He is the best player turned tourney director of his generation. (LJ)