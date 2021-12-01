Southern California’s Biggest Tennis Stars Gather for Annual LA Tennis Bash to Benefit First Break Academy

2021 LA Tennis Bash Set for Saturday, December 4th. at Manhattan Country Club

The 2021 LA Tennis Bash is set to make its return this year with a star-studded lineup of some of Southern California’s best professional tennis stars who will be playing both with and against donors, sponsors, and supporters, to raise proceeds for local non-profit First Break Academy with the charity event set for this Saturday, December Fourth, 2021 at the Manhattan Country Club, 1330 Parkview Avenue, Manhattan Beach, California 90266.

Making its return in 2021 for the first time in two years since 2019 due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the LA Tennis Bash is First Break Academy’s primary fundraiser for their work transforming the lives of underserved youth in Carson and surrounding communities and achieving their mission of making Champions in Life through the sport of tennis.

The event is headlined by tennis stars including Grand Slam champion and ESPN/Tennis Channel commentator Pam Shriver, number one American Taylor Fritz, 2021 Australian Open finalist and UCLA Bruin star Jennifer Brady, former NCAA Men’s Tennis Champion and USC Trojan Steve Johnson, former Stanford Cardinal star Nicole Gibbs, former top-ten pro and coach Jan-Michael Gambill, UCLA champion Marco Giron, Ernesto Escobedo, and Bradley Klahn.

The event begins at 9 AM and runs through 2 PM on Saturday on Center Court at the Manhattan Country Club.

The schedule for the event will be as follows:

9 AM – 10 AM: VIP Tennis Legends Meet & Greet

10 AM – 11 AM: VIP Tennis & Live Ball with Past & Present Pros

11 AM – 1 PM: Live Ball with ATP, WTA, & Elite Coaches

1 PM: Lunch

1 PM – 2 PM: Live Auction Event

In addition to the action on the court, the event will also feature a live and silent auction online, raffle opportunities, various pop-up shops, and delicious, catered lunch options.

Tickets start as low as $35 for kids and $50 for spectators with the exclusive VIP Experience with the pros available for a donation of $500. Sponsorship packages are still available beginning at $1,000 for a bronze package up to $25,000 for a marquee sponsorship.

For more information about the LA Tennis Bash or to purchase tickets, sponsorships, or to donate, please visit latennisbash.com or call 310-415-4442 for more information or to register.

About the LA Tennis Bash – The annual LA Tennis Bash is the primary fundraiser for Southern California tennis nonprofit First Break Academy, a charity tennis exhibition event held yearly at the Manhattan Country Club in Manhattan Beach, California. The Bash accounts for a significant portion of First Break’s funding for the year and helps provide scholarships to underserved students in Carson, Compton, Gardena, and surrounding areas of Los Angeles and fuels the equipment and staffing necessary to provide programming for FBA students year round. The event has seen appearances by tennis legends of past and present including Grand Slam champions Maria Sharapova, Tracy Austin, and Pam Shriver and professional players Sam Querrey, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Steve Johnson, Shelby Rogers, and Nicole Gibbs.

About First Break Academy – First Break Academy was founded in 2014 by former tennis player, talent scout, and businessman Rick Buchta and Peggy Bott as the biggest not-for-profit tennis program for underserved children in Southern California. First Break has a history of delivering outstanding After-School and summer programs, free play days, early excellence tennis training, education enrichment, and life skills lessons to elementary and middle school youth.

Located at Dignity Health Sports Park, the home of USTA Training Center – West, First Break Tennis is open to aspiring players of every level. Our coaching team embraces the best practices of USTA Player Development Teaching and Coaching Philosophy; all of our programming focuses on purpose, energy, and activity.

The mission of First Break Academy is to provide young under-served children with the fundamentals of tennis play and academic success, supported by a foundation of good sportsmanship, perseverance and integrity. This mission is in support of First Break Academy’s vision to build Champions in Life who will succeed on the court, in the classroom and as active, engaged adults.

First Break Academy is an award winning 501.c3, dedicated to positively impacting children’s lives by ensuring their access to safe, affordable, quality tennis instruction, multi-sport play, and academic enrichment. Setting a path toward inclusion and excellence, First Break is centered on sports activity, physical literacy, and healthy futures for every player.

LA Tennis Bash

Saturday, December Fourth, 2021

Manhattan Country Club

Manhattan Beach, California

See you there 🎾.



Rick Buchta

Founder and CEO