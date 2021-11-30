- First Break Academy • Great Tennis Event • Saturday, December 4 • Starring Steve Johnson, Taylor Fritz, Jan-Michael Gambill
- Davis Cup Quarterfinals Draws, Results and Order of Play for 12/1/21
- Davis Cup Quarter Final Photos from Turin – Italy vs. Croatia – Sinner, Cilic, Sonego and More!
- Stevie Johnson World Team Tennis MVP 2021 • With the Winning Orange County Team And Legend Ricky Leach as Captain
- Davis Cup • Italy Battles Croatia in Quarterfinals, Russia Eliminates Defending Champion Spain and More
- Davis Cup Finals Photos from Madrid and Turin – Lopez, Rublev, Medvedev, and More!
- Davis Cup Finals Photos from Madrid and Turin – Medvedev, Rublev, Karatsev, and More!
- Donna Vekić Becomes New Brand Ambassador of Peugeot Croatia
- Davis Cup Finals Photos from Madrid and Turin – Carreno Busta, Sinner, Opelka and More!
- Tsitsipas Aims for Health and Happiness After Surgery
- Australian “Summer of Tennis 2022” schedule announced, Australian Open from Jan 17
- World Team Tennis 2021 From The Beautiful Indian Wells Tennis Gardens
- Ricky’s Tennis Preview and Picks for the Davis Cup Finals: Russia to Battle Past Spain
- World TeamTennis Results• Kim Clijsters Serves CoCo Vandeweghe a Bagel • Kim Scores Two Bagels This Event
- World TeamTennis Photo Gallery from Rob Stone – Orange County Breakers and San Diego Aviators
First Break Academy • Great Tennis Event • Saturday, December 4 • Starring Steve Johnson, Taylor Fritz, Jan-Michael Gambill
-
- Updated: November 30, 2021
Saturday is tennis day in southern California.
Please join First Break Academy at the Manhattan Country Club on December 4th, 2021 for your chance to meet, greet and play with tennis pros and top elite coaches.
All proceeds benefit First Break Academy, an award-winning 501 (c)(3) non-for-profit tennis and education program in Carson, California.
Please come out for a great day of tennis. Come play with the pros and enjoy an awesome day of tennis in Southern California.
Hall of Famer Pam Shriver, Stevie Johnson, Taylor Fritz, Jennifer Brady and Jan-Michael Gambill are among the stars expected to participate.
Come play, come watch, get a jump on Christmas gifts and join the memorabilia auction for some very cool tennis keepsakes. All proceeds benefit First Break Academy. For more information, please visit latennisbash.com.