First Break Academy • Great Tennis Event • Saturday, December 4 • Starring Steve Johnson, Taylor Fritz, Jan-Michael Gambill

Stevie Johnson and Hall of Famer Pam Shriver are among the stars participating in First Break Academy’s L.A. Tennis Bash on Saturday. Photo credit: First Break Academy L.A. Tennis Bash

Saturday is tennis day in southern California.

Please join First Break Academy at the Manhattan Country Club on December 4th, 2021 for your chance to meet, greet and play with tennis pros and top elite coaches.

All proceeds benefit First Break Academy, an award-winning 501 (c)(3) non-for-profit tennis and education program in Carson, California.

Please come out for a great day of tennis. Come play with the pros and enjoy an awesome day of tennis in Southern California.



Hall of Famer Pam Shriver, Stevie Johnson, Taylor Fritz, Jennifer Brady and Jan-Michael Gambill are among the stars expected to participate.

Come play, come watch, get a jump on Christmas gifts and join the memorabilia auction for some very cool tennis keepsakes. All proceeds benefit First Break Academy. For more information, please visit latennisbash.com.