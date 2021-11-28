- Davis Cup • Italy Battles Croatia in Quarterfinals, Russia Eliminates Defending Champion Spain and More
Davis Cup • Italy Battles Croatia in Quarterfinals, Russia Eliminates Defending Champion Spain and More
- Updated: November 28, 2021
By Ricky Dimon
Italy became the first nation to clinch its round-robin group at the 2021
Davis Cup Finals when it defeated Colombia 2-1 on Saturday. The Italians won
both of their ties in Group E, having previously knocked off the United States
2-1.
Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Sonego were the stars, both winning each of their singles rubbers. Sinner was especially dominant, destroying 6’10” American John Isner 6-2, 6-0 and then serving up another bagel in a 7-5, 6-0 victory over Colombia’s Daniel Elahi Galan.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling playing here (in Turin) and it is a great feeling to be already qualified,” Sinner said. “I think me and Lorenzo played [great matches] against tough opponents. Obviously it means a lot for us.
“We are a great group of incredible players. We have two players with a lot of experience in Simone (Bolelli) and Fabio (Fognini), and me and both Lorenzos (Sonego and Musetti) are young players. We still have so much to learn. We have a great captain (Filippo Volandri), as well. For us it’s just a pleasure to play here in this arena. We’ll try our best on Monday.”
Kazakhstan joined Italy in the last eight by winning Group B on Sunday. Alexander Bublik and company followed up a 2-1 defeat of Sweden by sweeping Canada 2-0 in the two singles matches.
After Mikhail Kukushkin outlasted Brayden Schnur 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-5 in almost three hours, Bublik beat Vasek Pospisil 6-2, 7-6(6).
Kazakhstan will face Serbia, one of the top two second-place group
finishers. Italy will kick off the quarterfinal festivities on Monday against
Group D winner Croatia.
Serbia’s Davis Cup hopes were on life support after finishing runner-up to Germany in Group F, but Novak Djokovic and company got exactly what they needed in the Russia vs. Spain tie on Sunday night. A Spain 2-1 win would have sent both countries through to the quarters while eliminating Serbia, but Russia prevailed 2-1 to oust the defending champion Spaniards and save Serbia.
Russia will begin the knockout round against Group B runner-up Sweden on Thursday.
Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on twitter at @Dimonator.