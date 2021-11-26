- Donna Vekić Becomes New Brand Ambassador of Peugeot Croatia
Tsitsipas Aims for Health and Happiness After Surgery
- Updated: November 26, 2021
Stefanos Tsitsipas has two goals for 2022: Health and happiness.
The Roland Garros runner-up underwent a right elbow surgery to correct the pain that prompted him to pull out of last week’s ATP Finals.
Tsitsipas shared this photo on Facebook along with his desire to be “focused on a healthier and happier future.”
“Things often get tougher before they get easier but with each struggle we get an opportunity to create our own unique story,” Tsitsipas posted on Facebook. “Some days life is all about your dreams, hopes and visions for the future. There are also days where life is just about putting one foot in front of the other and that’s okay too.
“To all the fans, thank you for your continuous support and encouragement. Focused on a healthier and happier future.”
Tsitsipas is aiming to return to training in Abu Dhabi and recover in time to play the 2022 Australian Open, which starts on January 17th.
“Next stop, pre-season in Dubai two weeks from now and then looking forwards to Australia,” Tsitsipas posted on Facebook.