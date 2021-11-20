World TeamTennis • Springfield Moves to First Place with Another Week To go

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. – The Orange County Breakers and the Springfield Lasers continued their strong starts to the 2021 World TeamTennis season, each picking up their fourth wins Friday at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Orange County defeated the San Diego Aviators 22-20 while Springfield knocked off the Chicago Smash 22-15.

Following an opening mixed doubles victory, 2019 French Open semifinalist Amanda Anisimova continued her dominance in women’s singles and remained undefeated by defeating 2020 WTT Finals MVP CoCo Vandeweghe to extend Orange County’s lead 10-4. San Diego, however, responded with victories in men’s and women’s doubles to tie things up at 17 heading into the final set.

Two-time US Open doubles semifinalist Steve Johnson closed out the last set in men’s singles to give the Breakers their fourth win of the season.

The Lasers moved to 4-1 thanks to claiming four of the five sets against the 2020 WTT runner-up Chicago Smash. The win moved Springfield coach John-Laffnie de Jager to fourth on WTT’s all-time coaching wins list with 108 victories, passing Murphy Jensen.

US Open doubles finalist Caty McNally and 2020 US Open doubles semifinalist Asia Muhammad remained undefeated in women’s doubles while 2016 NCAA singles and doubles champion Mackenzie McDonald still has not dropped a set in men’s singles.

Photo: Rob Stone

Springfield looks to continue their strong start to the season against Tennis Hall of Famer Kim Clijsters and the defending champion New York Empire Saturday at 3 p.m. Orange County continues their quest to remain on top of the WTT standings against 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens and the Chicago Smash in Saturday’s second match at 6 p.m.

All World TeamTennis matches will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Tickets are available for purchase online at wtt.com/tickets-2021. Due to requirements set by the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, all fans in attendance will need valid proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to enter the grounds for WTT matches.