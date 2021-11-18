- Nitto ATP Finals Draws, Results, and Order of Play for 11/19/21
Nitto ATP Finals Draws, Results, and Order of Play for 11/19/21
- Updated: November 18, 2021
Nitto ATP Finals
Turin, Italy
November 14 – 21, 2021
Prize Money: $7,250,000
The Season Finale Debuts in Turin
The Nitto ATP Finals is the year-end climax to the ATP Tour season. The event, which features only the world’s best eight qualified singles players and doubles teams, is contested in a round-robin format with the best four players and doubles teams reaching the knockout semi-finals stage. The prestigious tournament has been contested in major cities around the world, with a rich history dating back to the birth of The Masters in Tokyo (1970). From 2021-2025, the tournament will be held at Turin’s Pala Alpitour stadium, Italy’s largest indoor sporting arena. .
Nitto ATP Finals Draws
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here
Results for Thursday, November 18th: click here
Order of Play for Friday, November 19th: click here