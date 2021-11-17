World TeamTennis Nov. 16 Results From Indian Wells, California

RESULTS – TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16, 2021

Chicago Smash 20, New York Empire 16 (Extended Play)

Mixed Doubles: Kirsten Flipkens/Hans Hach Verdugo (Empire) def. Sabrina Santamaria/Donald Young (Smash) 5-0

Women’s Singles: Sloane Stephens (Smash) def. Kirsten Flipkens (Empire) 5-1

*Kirsten Flipkens substituted for Kim Clijsters at 4-0

Men’s Singles:Donald Young (Smash) def. Chris Eubanks (Empire) 5-4 (5-4 tie-break)

Women’s Doubles: Sabrina Santamaria/Sloane Stephens (Smash) def. Kim Clijsters/Kirsten Flipkens (Empire) 5-1

Men’s Doubles: Chris Eubanks/Hans Hach Verdugo (Empire) def. Nick Monroe/Donald Young (Smash) 5-4 (5-2 tie-break)

Extended Play – Men’s Doubles: Nick Monroe/Donald Young (Smash) def. Chris Eubanks/Hans Hach Verdugo (Empire) 1-0

Short Summary

The 2020 WTT runner-up Chicago Smash got their revenge from last year’s final on the defending champion New York Empire. Kirsten Flipkens & Hans Hach Verdugo gave the Empire a commanding 5-0 lead with a bagel win in mixed doubles, but victories from 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens in women’s singles followed by men’s singles and women’s doubles allowed Chicago to take the lead heading into the final set. New York forced extended play by winning the final set, but Nick Monroe & Donald Young won the final game to move the Smash to 2-2 record on the season.

Notes

The Empire collected the first bagel (win a set without losing a game) of the 2021 WTT season, doing so in mixed doubles.

New York’s Kirsten Flipkens became the first player (male or female) to win 15 games in mixed doubles this WTT season.

Chicago moved the series to 3-1 over the Empire.

Springfield Lasers 22, San Diego Aviators 15

Mixed Doubles:Will Blumberg/Caroline Dolehide (Aviators) def. Marcelo Arevalo/Caty McNally (Lasers) 5-3

Women’s Singles: Caty McNally (Lasers) def. CoCo Vandeweghe (Aviators) 5-0

Men’s Doubles: Will Blumberg/Taylor Fritz (Aviators) def. Marcelo Arevalo/Mackenzie McDonald (Lasers) 5-4

Women’s Doubles: Caty McNally/Asia Muhammad (Lasers) def. Caroline Dolehide/CoCo Vandeweghe (Aviators) 5-2

Men’s Singles: Mackenzie McDonald (Lasers) def. Taylor Fritz (Aviators) 5-3

Short Summary

The Springfield Lasers moved into a three-way tie for first place after beating the undefeated San Diego Aviators. San Diego grabbed the upper-hand with a mixed doubles win, but US Open doubles finalist Caty McNally scored a bagel in women’s singles to give the Lasers an 8-3 lead. The Aviators cut the deficit with a men’s doubles victory, but the Lasers swept the final two sets to secure their second win of the season.

Notes

The Springfield Lasers have won two of its first three matches of the season for the second time in the last three years.

Lasers' coach John-Laffnie de Jager tied Greg Patton with 106 WTT wins for the fifth-most in league history.

Springfield’s Caty McNally scored the first women’s single bagel (win a set without losing a game) of the 2021 WTT season.

NOV. 17 SCHEDULE

Springfield Lasers @ Orange County Breakers, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, 4 p.m. PST, For The Fans

New York Empire @ San Diego Aviators, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, 7 p.m. PST, NBCSN

A pair of the league’s top teams try to grab the early edge in the 2021 WTT standings in the first match Wednesday. Caty McNally, a 2021 US Open doubles finalist, and the Springfield Lasers take on 2019 French Open semifinalist Amanda Anisimova and the Orange County Breakers at 4 p.m. The defending champion New York Empire look to rebound against No. 1 American and Rancho Santa Fe native Taylor Fritz and the San Diego Aviators at 7 p.m. All World TeamTennis matches will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Tickets are available for purchase online at wtt.com/tickets-2021. Due to requirements set by the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, all fans must in attendance will need valid proof of full COVID-19 vaccination to enter the grounds for WTT matches.