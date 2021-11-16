- Nitto ATP Finals Draws, Results, and Order of Play for 11/17/21
- Ricky’s Torino Tennis Preview and Pick for Wednesday at the Nitto ATP Finals: Djokovic vs. Rublev
- Medvedev Clinches Semifinal Spot in Turin, Sinner Notches win in Tournament Debut
- World TeamTennis Results From Indian Wells California • Great Players And Coaches
- Hot Shots! Tennis Photos from the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin – Djokovic 7 Time ATP World Tour No. 1
- Sakkari Secures Final WTA Finals Semifinal Spot With Scintillating Three-Set Thriller Over Sabalenka in Mexico – 10sBalls.com
- Nitto ATP Finals Draws, Results, and Order of Play for 11/16/21
- Djokovic Opens in Turin Tennis with Straight-set Win Over Ruud, Rublev Cruises Past Tsitsipas
- Ricky’s Preview and Pick for Tuesday at the Nitto ATP Finals: Medvedev vs. Zverev
- This • That • Tennis • Turin / Torino Tennis • And Then Some
- World TeamTennis Nov. 14 Results • Nov. 15 is First Responders Appreciation Night At The Indian Wells Tennis Gardens
- Bryan Brothers Inducted Into the Stanford Hall Of Fame • Mike and Bob are Most Successful Doubles Team
- WTA Finals Weekend Update • State of Play Sees Semifinals Being Set in Guadalajara, Mexico
- Medvedev Defeats Hurkacz in First Match of 2021 Nitto ATP Finals, Berrettini Retires Against Zverev
- Rotterdam Tennis Tourney Director Richard Krajicek announces Rublev and Hurkacz Entered For 2022
Nitto ATP Finals Draws, Results, and Order of Play for 11/17/21
-
- Updated: November 16, 2021
Nitto ATP Finals
Turin, Italy
November 14 – 21, 2021
Prize Money: $7,250,000
The Season Finale Debuts in Turin
The Nitto ATP Finals is the year-end climax to the ATP Tour season. The event, which features only the world’s best eight qualified singles players and doubles teams, is contested in a round-robin format with the best four players and doubles teams reaching the knockout semi-finals stage. The prestigious tournament has been contested in major cities around the world, with a rich history dating back to the birth of The Masters in Tokyo (1970). From 2021-2025, the tournament will be held at Turin’s Pala Alpitour stadium, Italy’s largest indoor sporting arena. .
Nitto ATP Finals Draws
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here
Results for Tuesday, November 16th: click here
Order of Play for Wednesday, November 17th: click here