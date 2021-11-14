Rotterdam Tennis Tourney Director Richard Krajicek announces Rublev and Hurkacz Entered For 2022

- Bryan Brothers Inducted Into the Stanford Hall Of Fame • Mike and Bob are Most Successful Doubles Team
- Updated: November 14, 2021
RUBLEV AND HURKACZ PARTICIPATE IN ROTTERDAM
Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz will participate in the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament next February. With the previously announced Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas, four of the eight participants in the ATP Finals are present in Rotterdam Ahoy. The 49th ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament will take place from 5 to 13 February 2022.
Tournament director Richard Krajicek: “It’s great that we were able to confirm them both just before the start of the ATP Finals. To see four of the eight best players of 2021 in action in our tournament is very special. We are looking forward to a very exciting edition, with an extremely competitive field.”
Andrey Rublev defends his title in Rotterdam
Andrey Rublev is the number five in the world, a place that he owes in part to his tournament win earlier this year in Rotterdam. After beating Marcos Giron, Andy Murray, Jeremy Chardy and Stefanos Tsitsipas, he defeated Marton Fucsovics in the final. It was his eighth tournament win.
Richard Krajicek: “Rublev was very impressive during the last ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament. I am therefore very happy that he will return in 2022. The fact that he is already our third top-5 player after Medvedev and Tsitsipas shows that becoming the champion again is not an easy task.”
Hubert Hurkacz number nine in the world
2021 is the year of Hubert Hurkacz’s breakthrough. With the title in the ATP 1000 tournament in Miami, he took a big step towards the ATP Finals. During the prestigious year-end tournament, which starts today in Turin, he is placed 7th. In Rotterdam, the success is yet to come. In 2020 and 2021, the first round and second round were his final station, respectively. Both times he lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Richard Krajicek: “Hubert Hurkacz is not as well known yet to the general public as the other announced players. Still, I’m delighted that we were able to sign him for next year. He is a very complete player, with a very strong serve, good forehand and backhand. So it’s no surprise that he’s made it to the top 10 this year.”
ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament The 49th ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament will take place from 5 to 13 February 2022. Ticket sales have now started via www.abnamrowtt.nl