Australian Tennis Coach and Former Davis Cup Star Wayne Arthur’s Shares Some of The Duckworth Travels
- Updated: November 12, 2021
Editor’s Note:
Editor’s Note: Wayne Arturs is now happily out of a 2 week hotel quarantine and with his family and dogs.
Wayne Arthurs (Australian)
Turned Pro: 1990
Height: 6’3”
Highest ATP Singles Ranking: 44 (July 9, 2001)
Review
1999 – Qualified at Queen’s Club in London and advanced to 3rd round, losing to eventual winner Sampras … Qualified for his first Wimbledon and advanced to 4th round without dropping his serve in 111 games, a span of six matches, including three in qualifying … Posted victories over Santopadre, Lapentti and Haas before losing in four sets to eventual finalist Agassi, who ended service streak with a break in the third set…
At age 28, made his Davis Cup debut in SF tie in Brisbane against Russia and beat No. 2 Kafelnikov in 2nd match and Safin to lead 4-1 victory…
Qualified at Wimbledon and advanced to 4th round, holding serve 111 straight games (including three in qualifying) before falling in four sets to Agassi …
2001 – Helped his country to third successive Davis Cup final…
2003 – Captured doubles title in Rotterdam ( defeating Federer – Mirnyi)