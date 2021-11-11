Stockholm Open Draws, Results, and Order of Play for 11/12/21

Frances Tiafoe takes on Tommy Paul in an all-American Stockholm semifinal EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA











Stockholm Open

Stockholm, Sweden

November 07 – 13, 2021

Prize Money: €635,750



The 2021 edition of the Stockholm Open, originally scheduled to run in Week 42 alongside the VTB Kremlin Cup (Moscow) and European Open (Antwerp), will now take place from 7-13 November in the same week as the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan.

Stockholm’s Glorious Tennis History

The Stockholm Open was first held in 1969 and has been held at the Kungliga Tennishallen except for 1989-1994, when it was held at the Globe Arena. There have been six different Swedish titlists in the tournament’s history. Thomas Johansson was the last home-grown titlist in 2004.

Stockholm Open Draws

