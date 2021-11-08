Don't Miss
Next Gen ATP Finals Draws and Order of Play for 11/9/21
-
- Updated: November 8, 2021
Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals
Milan, Italy
November 09 – 13, 2021
Prize Money: $1,300,000
Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals
Milan is the host city for the innovative and award-winning Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals, which will feature the world’s top 21-and-under singles players of the ATP Tour season. The Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals will take place over five days at the Allianz Cloud stadium and will remain in Milan through 2021.
Next Gen ATP Finals Draws
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Order of Play for Tuesday, November 9th: click here
