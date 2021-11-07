- Djokovic Captures Record 37th Masters 1000 title in Paris after also Clinching year-end ATP Tennis No. 1 Ranking
Stockholm Open Draws and Order of Play for 11/7/21
- Updated: November 7, 2021
Stockholm Open
Stockholm, Sweden
November 07 – 13, 2021
Prize Money: €635,750
The 2021 edition of the Stockholm Open, originally scheduled to run in Week 42 alongside the VTB Kremlin Cup (Moscow) and European Open (Antwerp), will now take place from 7-13 November in the same week as the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan.
Stockholm’s Glorious Tennis History
The Stockholm Open was first held in 1969 and has been held at the Kungliga Tennishallen except for 1989-1994, when it was held at the Globe Arena. There have been six different Swedish titlists in the tournament’s history. Thomas Johansson was the last home-grown titlist in 2004.
Stockholm Open Draws
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Order of Play for Sunday, November 7th: click here