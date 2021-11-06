10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Hot Shots! Team Russia Wins The Billie Jean King Cup – Tennis Trophy Photos

Members of team Russia celebrate with the trophy after winning the Billie Jean King Trophy 2021 Finals in Prague, Czech Republic, 06 November 2021. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
Members of team Russia (L) react after winning the Billie Jean King Trophy 2021 Finals against team Switzerland (R) in Prague, Czech Republic, 06 November 2021. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
Members of team Russia celebrate with the trophy after winning the Billie Jean King Trophy 2021 Finals in Prague, Czech Republic, 06 November 2021. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
Swiss players Jil Teichmann (R) and Belinda Bencic (L) react after losing the final match against Russia at the Billie Jean King Trophy 2021 Finals in Prague, Czech Republic, 06 November 2021. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
Liudmila Samsonova of Russia celebrates after defeating Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during their final tennis match at the Billie Jean King Trophy 2021 Finals in Prague, Czech Republic, 06 November 2021. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in action against Liudmila Samsonova of Russia during their final tennis match at the Billie Jean King Trophy 2021 Finals in Prague, Czech Republic, 06 November 2021. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
Daria Kasatkina of Russia celebrates after defeating Jil Teichmann of Switzerland during their final tennis match at the Billie Jean King Trophy 2021 Finals in Prague, Czech Republic, 06 November 2021. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
Daria Kasatkina of Russia in action against Jil Teichmann of Switzerland during their final tennis match at the Billie Jean King Trophy 2021 Finals in Prague, Czech Republic, 06 November 2021. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
Jil Teichmann of Switzerland in action against Daria Kasatkina of Russia during their final tennis match at the Billie Jean King Trophy 2021 Finals in Prague, Czech Republic, 06 November 2021. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK