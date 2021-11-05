10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Tennis News / Hot Shots! Billie Jean King Cup Photos from Prague feat. Bencic, Krejcikova, Stephens and More!

Hot Shots! Billie Jean King Cup Photos from Prague feat. Bencic, Krejcikova, Stephens and More!

Belinda Bencic (R) and Jil Teichmann (L) of Switzerland celebrate with team mates defeating Katerina Siniakova and Lucie Hradecka of Czech Republic during their Billie Jean King Trophy 2021 Finals tennis match in Prague, Czech Republic, 04 November 2021. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic in action against Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland during their Billie Jean King Trophy 2021 Finals tennis match in Prague, Czech Republic, 04 November 2021. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
Belinda Bencic of Switzerland celebrates defeating Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic during their Billie Jean King Trophy 2021 Finals tennis match in Prague, Czech Republic, 04 November 2021. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic in action against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during their Billie Jean King Trophy 2021 Finals tennis match in Prague, Czech Republic, 04 November 2021. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
US former world No. 1 tennis player Billie Jean King greets fans during the Billie Jean King Trophy 2021 Finals tennis match in Prague, Czech Republic, 04 November 2021. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland in action against Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic during their Billie Jean King Trophy 2021 Finals tennis match in Prague, Czech Republic, 04 November 2021. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
Rebeka Masarova (L) and Aliona Bolsova (R) of Spain in action against Caroline Dolehide and Coco Vandeweghe of US during their Billie Jean King Trophy 2021 Finals tennis match in Prague, Czech Republic, 03 November 2021. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
Sloane Stephens of US in action against Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain during their Billie Jean King Trophy 2021 Finals tennis match in Prague, Czech Republic, 03 November 2021. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
Andrea Petkovic of Germany in action during her tennis match against Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland at the Billie Jean King Trophy 2021 Finals in Prague, Czech Republic, 02 November 2021. Billie Jean King Trophy Finals matches will be held till 06 November 2021 in Prague. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
Storm Sanders of Australia celebrates after defeating Elise Mertens of Belgium during their Billie Jean King Trophy 2021 Finals tennis match in Prague, Czech Republic, 02 November 2021. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK