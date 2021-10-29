- Transylvania Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/30/21
- Erste Bank Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/30/21
- St. Petersburg Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/30/21
- Tennis Race to the Play offs • Mid-Week Update: Kontaveit Surging While Key Matchups Wait Ahead for ATP in Vienna
- Hot Shots! Photos from Vienna and St. Petersburg featuring Tiafoe, Zverev, Alcaraz, Cheerleaders and More!
- FILA Tennis Stars Photo Gallery – Featuring Schwartzman, Barty, Isner, Pliskova, and More!
- 10sBalls 🎾 TennisBalls • Television Schedule For Fed Cup now the Billie Jean Cup From Prague
- Transylvania Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/29/21
- St. Petersburg Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/29/21
- Erste Bank Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/29/21
- Judy Murray and Battle of the Brits in the Community with Brodies LLP mark Scottish Women and Girls in Sport Week
- Wayne Arthurs Australian Tennis Legend Shares his Pandemic Experience Starting the First Week of Covid19 – First article in a series during quarantine
- Transylvania Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/28/21
- Erste Bank Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/28/21
- St. Petersburg Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/28/21
St. Petersburg Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/30/21
-
- Updated: October 29, 2021
St. Petersburg Open
St. Petersburg, Russia
October 25 – 31, 2021
Prize Money: $863,705
St. Petersburg A Rich Mix Of Architecture & Tennis
St. Petersburg is known for its thousands of beautifully preserved historic buildings of a rich architectural mix. Against this backdrop, the St. Petersburg Open began in 1995 when Russian Yevgeny Kafelnikov lifted the trophy. Marat Safin won back-to-back titles in 2000-’01 and Andy Murray became the only other winner of consecutive titles in 2007-’08. Russian stars Daniil Medvedev (2019) and Andrey Rublev (2020) have won the past two editions of the event.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the 2021 St. Petersburg Open will be played in week 43 alongside the Erste Bank Open in Vienna.
St. Petersburg Open Draws
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Order of Play for Saturday, October 30th: click here