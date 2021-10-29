10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Photo Galleries / Hot Shots! Photos from Vienna and St. Petersburg featuring Tiafoe, Zverev, Alcaraz, Cheerleaders and More!

Frances Tiafoe of the USA celebrates after winning his round of 16 match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the Erste Bank Open ATP tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria, 28 October 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Cheerleaders wear protective face masks during quarterfinal match between Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain and Marin Cilic of Croatia of the St.Petersburg Open ATP tennis tournament in St.Petersburg, Russia, 29 October 2021. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada reacts during his quarter final match against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Erste Bank Open ATP tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria, 29 October 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Marin Cilic of Croatia reacts during his quarterfinal match against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain of the St.Petersburg Open ATP tennis tournament in St.Petersburg, Russia, 29 October 2021. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
Carlos Alcaraz Garfia of Spain celebrates after winning his quarter final match against Matteo Berrettini of Italy at the Erste Bank Open ATP tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria, 29 October 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Taylor Fritz of USA in action against John Millman of Australia during their quarterfinal match of the St.Petersburg Open ATP tennis tournament in St.Petersburg, Russia, 29 October 2021. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
Alexander Zverev of Germany in action against Alex De Minaur of Australia during their round of 16 match at the Erste Bank Open ATP tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria, 28 October 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Matteo Berrettini of Italy reacts during his quarter final match against Carlos Alcaraz Garfia of Spain at the Erste Bank Open ATP tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria, 29 October 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA