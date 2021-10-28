St. Petersburg Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/29/21

No. 2-seeded Denis Shapovalov plays Jan-Lennard Stuff in the St. Petersburg quarterfinals on Friday. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

St. Petersburg Open

St. Petersburg, Russia

October 25 – 31, 2021

Prize Money: $863,705



St. Petersburg A Rich Mix Of Architecture & Tennis

St. Petersburg is known for its thousands of beautifully preserved historic buildings of a rich architectural mix. Against this backdrop, the St. Petersburg Open began in 1995 when Russian Yevgeny Kafelnikov lifted the trophy. Marat Safin won back-to-back titles in 2000-’01 and Andy Murray became the only other winner of consecutive titles in 2007-’08. Russian stars Daniil Medvedev (2019) and Andrey Rublev (2020) have won the past two editions of the event.



Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the 2021 St. Petersburg Open will be played in week 43 alongside the Erste Bank Open in Vienna.

St. Petersburg Open Draws

Men’s Singles Draw: click here

Men’s Doubles Draw: click here

Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here



Order of Play for Friday, October 29th: click here

