Transylvania Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/26/21

Emma Raducanu takes on Polona Hercog on Tuesday. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO





Transylvania Open

Cluj-Napoca, Romania

October 25 – 31 2021

Total $ Commitment: $235,238



Transylvania Open WTA250 will take place between the 23rd – 31st of October 2021 and the matches will be played on a hard surface at BT Arena.32 players will compete in the singles championship and 16 teams will compete în the double championship. The total WTA points committed to the tournament will be 280 and the total money committed will be $235.238.

