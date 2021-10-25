- Erste Bank Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/26/21
- St. Petersburg Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/26/21
- Isner, Opelka, Fritz, Sock, Ram Named to U.S. Davis Cup Team
- Sinner Improves Turin Standing With Antwerp Title, Karatsev Defeats Cilic in Moscow
- Transylvania Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/25/21
- Erste Bank Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/25/21
- St. Petersburg Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/25/21
- Anett Kontaveit Keeps Rolling, Sets Up High-Stakes WTA Finals Showdown With Kremlin Cup Win/Title
- Ricky’s Tennis Preview and Picks for this Week’s ATP Tournaments in Vienna and St. Petersburg
- Federer Express’ Hits Tracks In Basel
- World Team Tennis • WTT • Indian Wells Tennis Garden Nov. 13-28
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” with Mikhail Kukushkin • Tennis | 10sBalls
- Kremlin Cup Moscow Ladies’ Photo Gallery
- Antwerp European Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/24/21
- Kremlin Cup Moscow Draws and Order of Play for 10/24/21
St. Petersburg Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/26/21
-
- Updated: October 25, 2021
St. Petersburg Open
St. Petersburg, Russia
October 25 – 31, 2021
Prize Money: $863,705
St. Petersburg A Rich Mix Of Architecture & Tennis
St. Petersburg is known for its thousands of beautifully preserved historic buildings of a rich architectural mix. Against this backdrop, the St. Petersburg Open began in 1995 when Russian Yevgeny Kafelnikov lifted the trophy. Marat Safin won back-to-back titles in 2000-’01 and Andy Murray became the only other winner of consecutive titles in 2007-’08. Russian stars Daniil Medvedev (2019) and Andrey Rublev (2020) have won the past two editions of the event.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the 2021 St. Petersburg Open will be played in week 43 alongside the Erste Bank Open in Vienna.
St. Petersburg Open Draws
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Order of Play for Tuesday, October 26th: click here