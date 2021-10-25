Isner, Opelka, Fritz, Sock, Ram Named to U.S. Davis Cup Team

Indian Wells semifinalist Taylor Fritz will play for Team USA in the Davis Cup finals. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Power players will lead Team USA in its quest to recapture the Davis Cup.

United States Davis Cup Captain Mardy Fish today announced that John Isner, Reilly Opelka, Taylor Fritz, Jack Sock and Rajeev Ram will represent the U.S. at the Davis Cup Finals November 25-December 5th in Turin, Italy, and Madrid, Spain.

This year’s Davis Cup Finals will expand on the 18-team format debuted in Madrid in 2019, with group-stage and quarterfinal matches being played across three cities – Turin, Madrid and Innsbruck, Austria – culminating with the semifinals and finals in Madrid.

Team USA will begin its quest for a record-extending 33rd title in Turin, with group matches against the home Italians on November 26th and Colombia on November 28th. Each matchup is a best-of-three tie featuring two singles and one doubles match.

Isner, 36, is ranked No. 26 and is a former world No. 8. The Davis Cup veteran would be making his first appearance for the U.S. team since the 2018 Quarterfinals. Isner played Davis Cup every year from 2010-18, which ranks third all-time for the U.S. in consecutive years played, and has a 17-11 overall record in Davis Cup play.

Reilly Opelka will bring his big serve to Davis Cup. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA

Opelka, 24, is ranked No. 27. He made his Top 20 debut in September at No. 19 after a summer in which he reached his first ATP Masters 1000 final in Toronto and reached the fourth round at the US Open. He is making his third straight appearance for the U.S. Davis Cup Team, having helped the U.S. qualify for these Finals with a 4-0 victory over Uzbekistan in March 2020.

Fritz, 23, is ranked No. 28 and is coming off his first ATP Masters 1000 semifinal at Indian Wells. Fritz is also making his third consecutive U.S. Davis Cup appearance since debuting at the 2019 Finals, where he defeated Matteo Berrettini to help the U.S. beat Italy in Madrid.

Sock, 29, is ranked No. 148 in doubles and No. 152 in singles and has career-high ranks of No. 2 and No. 8, respectively. A three-time Grand Slam doubles champion and 2016 Rio Olympic men’s doubles gold medalist, Sock is 8-3 overall in Davis Cup play with a 4-0 mark in doubles, including a notable victory with Sam Querrey over Italy’s Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli at the 2019 Madrid Finals, a match that marked the second-latest finish in tennis history, at 4:04 a.m.

Ram, 37, is ranked a career-high No. 4 in doubles and will be making his Davis Cup debut. A two-time U.S. Olympian and 2016 Rio silver medalist in mixed doubles, Ram won his second Grand Slam and third ATP Masters 1000 doubles titles this summer at the US Open and Toronto, respectively, and owns 22 career ATP doubles titles.

The U.S. holds an overall 220-74 record in Davis Cup competition.

For more information, including access to player and historical records, visit www.usta.com/daviscup or www.daviscup.com. Deloitte is the official team sponsor of the U.S. Davis Cup Team.



