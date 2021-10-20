Antwerp European Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/21/21

Diego Schwartzman meets former world No. 1 Andy Murray in Antwerp. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO

European Open

Antwerp, Belgium

October 18 – October 24, 2021

Prize Money: €508,600



Antwerp is Belgium’s Lone ATP Event

With its fine heritage of welcoming some of the leading tennis players in the world, Antwerp has staged great tennis and sporting entertainment at the European Open since 2016. The two most recent editions of the event were won by Andy Murray in 2019 and Ugo Humbert in 2020. Jannik Sinner is top seed with Diego Schwartzman seeded second.

