Antwerp European Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/21/21
-
Updated: October 20, 2021
European Open
Antwerp, Belgium
October 18 – October 24, 2021
Prize Money: €508,600
Antwerp is Belgium’s Lone ATP Event
With its fine heritage of welcoming some of the leading tennis players in the world, Antwerp has staged great tennis and sporting entertainment at the European Open since 2016. The two most recent editions of the event were won by Andy Murray in 2019 and Ugo Humbert in 2020. Jannik Sinner is top seed with Diego Schwartzman seeded second.
European Open Draws
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here
Men’s Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Order of Play for Thursday, October 21st: click here
