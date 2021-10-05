10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Contributors / Pancho's World / Frankie’s Photos From Indian Wells California – Welcome To Tennis Paradise

Frankie’s Photos From Indian Wells California – Welcome To Tennis Paradise

Welcome to Tennis Paradise.
The Men’s Draw being done live. Kei Nishikori and Steve Johnson and Brandon Nakashima and Jack Sock received a ton of cheers from the BNP Paribas Fans.
Supporting our Japanese qualies player Mai Hontama.
Kirsten Flipkens
Setting up the balls on the court.