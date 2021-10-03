RUUD AND NORRIE TO MEET IN SAN DIEGO OPEN ATP Tennis FINAL • All Draws • Order Of play





By: Thomas Cluck



A thrilling semifinal Saturday at the San Diego Open brings way to championship Sunday at the ATP Tour 250 event with two fresh and compelling young stars set to contest the final with the tournament’s championship on the line tomorrow.



A capacity crowd of 2,000 at Barnes Stadium saw a thrilling upset in the first match of the day as top seed Andrey Rublev went down to the left-handed Brit Cameron Norrie who’s enjoying the week of his life, reeling off his third consecutive win over a seed here in San Diego.



The giant-slayer of the week raised the level of his game against Rublev, the number five player in the world, recovering after dropping the first set to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.



“All credit to Andrey, he came out firing. He played some big tennis at the beginning and I managed to weather the storm at the start of the second,” assessed Norrie.



“It’s such a big win for me. It’s definitely a match that I’m going to remember for a long time. It’s nice to get some revenge. He beat me easily last time, so it’s good to see I’ve improved a little bit,” Norrie said.



Norrie, born in South Africa, is a former NCAA men’s tennis player, having played for the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs.



Earlier this week Norrie defeated his compatriot Dan Evans, the top-ranked British man, before eliminating Denis Shapovalov yesterday. With his fierce competitive and his counter-punching style, he added Rublev’s name to that list Saturday afternoon.



The Brit has enjoyed a memorable 2021 season, winning his first and only ATP Tour title earlier this year in Los Cabos in addition to three other finals at the Queens Club, Estoril, and Lyon. It’s been a long time coming for Norrie who made his first final in January 2019 in Auckland and will look to add another title to his trophy case Sunday.



“I’m just trying to enjoy today and then I’ll try to rest up and get ready for the final,” said Norrie. “I’m looking forward to that one tomorrow.”



Norrie’s opponent in Sunday’s final will be number two seed Casper Ruud of Norway who held off Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to reach the first ATP final of his career on a hard court.



Ruud, the 10th ranked player in the world, has won four titles this year- all on clay- winning in Bastad, Geneva, Gstaad, and Kitzbuhel, but tomorrow’s final will provide the chance the Norwegian has looked for to cement himself as a force beyond just the dirt.







