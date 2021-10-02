Don't Miss
- Chicago Fall Tennis Classic Draws and Order of Play for 10/03/21
- Sofia Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/03/21
- SAN DIEGO TENNIS OPEN Results and Draws and Order of Play
- San Diego Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/2/21
- Hot Shots! ATP Tennis Photo Gallery from Sofia and San Diego featuring Monfils, Rublev, Sinner, Norrie and More!
- Sofia Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/02/21
- SAN DIEGO ATP Tennis Results • Friday’s Order of Play • Tournament Draws • Murray Loses to Ruud
- Chicago Fall Tennis Classic Draws and Order of Play for 10/01/21
- Ben Press Legendary Tennis Coach To Be Honored At The San Diego ATP Tourney
- Clijsters, Murray Awarded Indian Wells Wild Cards
- Sofia Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/01/21
- Raducanu Gets Wild Card into Indian Wells, Djokovic Among the list of Withdrawals
- SAN DIEGO Tennis • Battle of The Brits • Norrie Plays Evans • Andy Murray Plays Rudd • Draws, Results, Schedule
- Tennis Collectors Of America Loses A founder and Friend To Covid
- Chicago Fall Tennis Classic Draws and Order of Play for 9/30/21
Sofia Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/03/21
-
- Updated: October 2, 2021
Sofia Open
Sofia, Bulgaria
September 27 – October 3, 2021
Prize Money: $600,000
Tennis in the Bulgarian Capital
Bulgaria has made its mark on the ATP Tour through Grigor Dimitrov, and the country hosted its first ATP Tour event in its capital city of Sofia in 2016. Fittingly, Dimitrov won the tournament in 2017 during his Sofia debut. The Sofia Open is staged at the 12,000-seater Arena Armeec Sofia, Bulgaria’s leading sports and entertainment venue.
Sofia Open Draw
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Order of Play for Sunday, October 3rd: click here
← Previous Story SAN DIEGO TENNIS OPEN Results and Draws and Order of Play