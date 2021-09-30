Tennis Collectors Of America Loses A founder and Friend To Covid

It is with great sadness that we report the Tennis Collectors of America has lost Brad McCall to Covid pneumonia. Brad was one of our founding members and longtime webmaster. He was widely regarded as the leading authority on tennis ball containers in the world. Brad will be deeply missed by the tennis collecting community.

His website, http://vintagetennisballs.com is an incredible database of all known tennis cans and boxes. Brad even developed a numbering system for tennis containers, known as mCat (McCall Catalog). He had hoped to write a book on tennis containers and the TCA plans to work with his family to see that publication comes to fruition someday.

Please join us in extending condolences to his wife, Janice, sons Darren and Justin and the extended McCall family. Donations in Brad’s memory can be made by writing a check to the Berrien High School Tennis Team with “In Memory of Brad McCall” in the memo section. The check can be sent to Berrien High School, Attn: Rhonda Powell, 500 E. Smith Avenue, Nashville, GA 31639.

Mike Eden

Editors Note • we are very sorry to hear of Brad’s passing. He was a great guy. We have been a member since its inception. It’s a great group of people. We encourage all to join. 🎾(LJ) 🎾