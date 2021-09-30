Don't Miss
- Sofia Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/01/21
- Raducanu Gets Wild Card into Indian Wells, Djokovic Among the list of Withdrawals
- SAN DIEGO Tennis • Battle of The Brits • Norrie Plays Evans • Andy Murray Plays Rudd • Draws, Results, Schedule
- Tennis Collectors Of America Loses A founder and Friend To Covid
- Chicago Fall Tennis Classic Draws and Order of Play for 9/30/21
- Sofia Open Draws and Order of Play for 9/30/21
- Djokovic Withdraws from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells
- No Time To Die – Tennis Star Emma Raducanu Attends James Bond World Premiere – Photo Gallery
- ATP Tennis • San Diego Open • Results • Order of Play • Draws • Summary
- ATP Tennis From San Diego California • Wednesday’s Order of Play
- San Diego Open Draws and Order of Play for 9/29/21
- Chicago Fall Tennis Classic Draws and Order of Play for 9/29/21
- Radacanu Awarded Wild Card into BNP Paribas Open Indian Wells
- Sofia Open Draws and Order of Play for 9/29/21
- San Diego Natives Nakashima and Fritz Soar into Second Round
Sofia Open Draws and Order of Play for 10/01/21
-
- Updated: September 30, 2021
Sofia Open
Sofia, Bulgaria
September 27 – October 3, 2021
Prize Money: $600,000
Tennis in the Bulgarian Capital
Bulgaria has made its mark on the ATP Tour through Grigor Dimitrov, and the country hosted its first ATP Tour event in its capital city of Sofia in 2016. Fittingly, Dimitrov won the tournament in 2017 during his Sofia debut. The Sofia Open is staged at the 12,000-seater Arena Armeec Sofia, Bulgaria’s leading sports and entertainment venue.
Sofia Open Draw
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Order of Play for Friday, October 1st: click here