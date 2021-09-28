Don't Miss
- ATP Tennis From San Diego California • Wednesday’s Order of Play
- San Diego Open Draws and Order of Play for 9/29/21
- Chicago Fall Tennis Classic Draws and Order of Play for 9/29/21
- Radacanu Awarded Wild Card into BNP Paribas Open Indian Wells
- Sofia Open Draws and Order of Play for 9/29/21
- San Diego Natives Nakashima and Fritz Soar into Second Round
- Sofia Open Draws and Order of Play for 9/28/21
- Chicago Fall Tennis Classic Draws and Order of Play for 9/28/21
- TEAM EUROPE WINS LAVER CUP 2021 – Day Three Photo Gallery featuring Rublev, Zverev, Federer, Borg and More!
- Loudest Cheers for Federer as Europe Takes On-Court Drama out of the Equation in Dominant Laver Cup Tennis Win
- San Diego Open Draws and Order of Play for 9/27/21
- Ricky’s Preview and Picks for this Week’s ATP Tennis 250 Tournaments in San Diego and Sofia
- Team Europe Sweeps Team World on Saturday, Leads 11-1 to Be on the Cusp of Another Laver Cup Tennis Triumph
- Laver Cup 2021 – Day Two Photo Gallery featuring Kyrgios, Tsitsipas, Zverev and More!
- LAVER CUP TENNIS • Team Europe lead Team World to 11-1 • Did Roger Federer Help?
San Diego Open Draws and Order of Play for 9/29/21
-
- Updated: September 28, 2021
San Diego Open
San Diego, California
September 27 – October 3, 2021
Prize Money: $600,000
Stars Hit San Diego Before Indian Wells
The 2021 American hard-court swing will feature an ATP 250 tournament in San Diego in the week before Indian Wells. The California city, home to 70 miles of some of the world’s best beaches and Mexican food, has been granted a single-year license in 2021. Andrey Rublev is the top seed. Former world No. 1 Andy Murray, San Diego native Brandon Nakashima and Kei Nishikori are the wild cards.
San Diego Open Draw
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Order of Play for Wednesday, September 29th: click here
← Previous Story Chicago Fall Tennis Classic Draws and Order of Play for 9/29/21