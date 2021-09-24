10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Moselle Open Metz Draws and Order of Play for 9/25/21

Top-seeded Hubert Hurkacz plays for a spot in the Metz final. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Moselle Open
Metz, France
September 20 – September 26, 2021
Prize Money: €419,470

Green City Hosts Tremendous Tennis
Renowned for its yellow limestone architecture and for its reputation as ‘The Green City,’ Metz is a must-see French destination for international visitors. It is also home to the Moselle Open. Frenchman Arnaud Clement won the inaugural tournament in 2003, with countrymen Jerome Haehnel (2004), Gael Monfils (2009), Gilles Simon (2010, ’13 and ’18), Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (2011-’12, ’15 and ’19) and Lucas Pouille (2016) following his success. .

Moselle Open Metz Draw
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Singles Qualifying Draw: click here

Order of Play for Saturday, September 25th: click here