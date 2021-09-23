Homecoming Party Celebrates Return of Emma Raducanu Live on BBC and LTA

- Astana Open Draws and Order of Play for 9/24/21
- Updated: September 23, 2021
Breakthrough tennis star, Emma Raducanu was one of four record breaking British title winners at the 2021 US Open, making history as the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam tournament.
To celebrate the success of the British US Open champions – Raducanu, Joe Salisbury, Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett – the LTA is inviting the nation to come together for a special ‘Homecoming’ event.
This exclusive thirty-minute show will be broadcast live on Friday 24 September at 12:30pm on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport online and the Red Button as well as the LTA’s social media channels.
If you miss it the programme will be shown again on BBC2 from 3.15pm on Friday and will be available on-demand on BBC iPlayer.
With a live Q&A and a host of tennis activities – the show will give fans and players of all ages a unique opportunity to get to know their heroes and hopes to inspire a new wave of players to start their tennis journey.
Earlier in the day, the four champions will be on court alongside children taking part in LTA Youth – an innovative programme aimed at inspiring the next generation of players aged 4-18. The programme aims to help more children enjoy the benefits of playing and staying in tennis, whatever their age, gender, ability, disability or background.
After competing in The Championships: Wimbledon this summer, Raducanu who is an LTA Youth Ambassador visited her old primary school in Bromley to inspire more young people to play the sport.
On visiting her primary school, Raducanu says “Being back here does make me want to do more because seeing their inspired and excited faces when I walk in spurs me on. I can’t let them down and I want to keep pushing on in my own career. Hopefully they can get into tennis as well if they watch me. Tennis is an unbelievable sport, it gives you so many opportunities and is so fun. It would be great for more kids to pick up a racket and try it. LTA Youth courses are a perfect way for everyone to get started.”
In 2018, Raducanu joined the LTA’s Pro Scholarship Program to give her the support that she needed including coaching, access to science and medical services and wildcards to tournaments. Emma has been competing in LTA competitions since aged seven starting out as a regular on the circuit of local and regional LTA competitions across the south of England.
Salisbury is supported by the LTA’s Elite Support programme, offered to the highest performing British players, who are targeting major tournament success. The programme – which is offered to singles players who reach the ATP / WTA top 100 and doubles players who reach the ATP / WTA top 32 – gives Salisbury access to science, medicine and wellbeing support at the National Tennis Centre and Grand Slams.
Hewett and Reid are supported through the LTA’s Elite Wheelchair support programme as part of the LTA Wheelchair Performance Pathway. The programme is designed to give athletes everything they need to deliver success in the sport’s most significant events.
Inspired by Emma Raducanu?
To book a place on the course or find out more information on how to get started in tennis visit https://www.lta.org.uk/youth-programme/