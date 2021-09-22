- Moselle Open Metz Draws and Order of Play for 9/23/21
Moselle Open Metz Draws and Order of Play for 9/23/21
- Updated: September 22, 2021
Moselle Open
Metz, France
September 20 – September 26, 2021
Prize Money: €419,470
Green City Hosts Tremendous Tennis
Renowned for its yellow limestone architecture and for its reputation as ‘The Green City,’ Metz is a must-see French destination for international visitors. It is also home to the Moselle Open. Frenchman Arnaud Clement won the inaugural tournament in 2003, with countrymen Jerome Haehnel (2004), Gael Monfils (2009), Gilles Simon (2010, ’13 and ’18), Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (2011-’12, ’15 and ’19) and Lucas Pouille (2016) following his success. .
Moselle Open Metz Draw
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Order of Play for Thursday, September 23rd: click here