Laver Cup 2021 • Team Europe and Team World Arrive in Boston
- Updated: September 22, 2021
|Team members from Team Europe and Team World have spent their time away from the tennis court taking in the sights of Boston before the fourth edition of the Laver Cup begins on Friday.
World No.3 Stefanos Tsitsipas and alternate Feliciano Lopez of Team Europe visited Harvard Business School to see what a day in the life of a Harvard student would be like.
Team World’s John Isner visited the ‘Make Way for Ducklings’ statues, the famous bronze ducks in Boston Common. The statues installed in 1987 were inspired by Robert McCloskey’s well-known children’s picture book. Isner also posed for a photo at the famous Cheers restaurant on Beacon Street.
|The Laver Cup is played over three days, using an exciting team format, on a dramatic black court. The competition pits six of the best players from Europe against six of their counterparts from the rest of the World with tennis legends and great rivals Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe, current captains for Team Europe and Team World respectively.
For more information about the Laver Cup, visit LaverCup.com.