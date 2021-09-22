10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Laver Cup 2021 • Team Europe and Team World Arrive in Boston

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 21: Stefanos Tsitsipas and Feliciano López visit Harvard University ahead of the Laver Cup at TD Garden on September 21, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Laver Cup)
Team members from Team Europe and Team World have spent their time away from the tennis court taking in the sights of Boston before the fourth edition of the Laver Cup begins on Friday.
 
World No.3 Stefanos Tsitsipas and alternate Feliciano Lopez of Team Europe visited Harvard Business School to see what a day in the life of a Harvard student would be like.
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 21: John Isner of Team World poses for a photograph at the Make Way for Ducklings sculpture at Boston Public Gardens on September 21, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for Laver Cup)

Team World’s John Isner visited the ‘Make Way for Ducklings’ statues, the famous bronze ducks in Boston Common. The statues installed in 1987 were inspired by Robert McCloskey’s well-known children’s picture book. Isner also posed for a photo at the famous Cheers restaurant on Beacon Street.

The famous Laver Cup black court is installed at TD Garden, Boston.
The Laver Cup is played over three days, using an exciting team format, on a dramatic black court. The competition pits six of the best players from Europe against six of their counterparts from the rest of the World with tennis legends and great rivals Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe, current captains for Team Europe and Team World respectively.
 
