- 10sBalls 🎾 TennisBalls Shares a Photo Gallery – Featuring Nadal, Davis Cup, Schwartzman and Trevisan
- Ricky’s ATP Tennis Preview and Picks for This Week’s Tournaments in Metz and Nur-Sultan
- US Open Champion Daniil Medvedev Enters 49th ABN• AMRO World Tennis Tournament In Rotterdam
- Laver Cup Tennis • On Announced as the Footwear Sponsor Of Ballkids and Staff
- Hot Shots! – Celebrities at the 2021 US Open featuring Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, James Corden, Claire Danes and More!
- Medvedev, Tsitsipas Join Djokovic in Nitto ATP Tennis Finals, Plenty of Spots Still up for Grabs
- $600,000 San Diego Open Extends Qualifying Wild Card To Two-Time USTA Boys’ 18s National Champion Zachary Svajda
- ATP No. 1 Ranking Not a Short-Term Goal For Medvedev, who Plans on Celebrating US Open Tennis Title
- Laver Cup Tennis Update • UNIQLO Named as Official LifeWear Apparel Supplier
- Hot Shots! Tennis Stars hit the Red Carpet at the 2021 Met Gala featuring Emma Raducanu, Serena, Venus, Sharapova, Osaka and more!
- Murray Accepts Main-Draw Wild Card for San Diego Open
- Tennis News• Medvedev, Tsitsipas Qualify For Nitto ATP Finals in Turin
- Djokovic Eager to Keep Going after US Open loss but Admits Passing of Torch is Near
- Joe Hunt Shares His Speech From The Tennis Collectors Society Gathering And 10sBalls • TennisBalls • Should Be Movie
- British U.S.Open Tennis Champions Emma Raducanu, Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid
Moselle Open Metz Draws and Order of Play for 9/20/21
-
- Updated: September 20, 2021
Moselle Open
Metz, France
September 20 – September 26, 2021
Prize Money: €419,470
Green City Hosts Tremendous Tennis
Renowned for its yellow limestone architecture and for its reputation as ‘The Green City,’ Metz is a must-see French destination for international visitors. It is also home to the Moselle Open. Frenchman Arnaud Clement won the inaugural tournament in 2003, with countrymen Jerome Haehnel (2004), Gael Monfils (2009), Gilles Simon (2010, ’13 and ’18), Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (2011-’12, ’15 and ’19) and Lucas Pouille (2016) following his success. .
Moselle Open Metz Draw
Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw: click here
Singles Qualifying Draw: click here
Order of Play for Monday, September 20: click here