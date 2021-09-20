Moselle Open Metz Draws and Order of Play for 9/20/21

Miami Open champion Hubert Hurkacz is top seed in Metz for this week’s Moselle Open. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Moselle Open

Metz, France

September 20 – September 26, 2021

Prize Money: €419,470



Green City Hosts Tremendous Tennis

Renowned for its yellow limestone architecture and for its reputation as ‘The Green City,’ Metz is a must-see French destination for international visitors. It is also home to the Moselle Open. Frenchman Arnaud Clement won the inaugural tournament in 2003, with countrymen Jerome Haehnel (2004), Gael Monfils (2009), Gilles Simon (2010, ’13 and ’18), Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (2011-’12, ’15 and ’19) and Lucas Pouille (2016) following his success. .

Moselle Open Metz Draw

Singles Draw: click here

Doubles Draw: click here

Singles Qualifying Draw: click here

Order of Play for Monday, September 20: click here







