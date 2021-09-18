US Open Champion Daniil Medvedev Enters 49th ABN• AMRO World Tennis Tournament In Rotterdam

Daniil Medvedev of Russia in action during his match against Dusan Lajovic of Serbia on the third day of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 03 March 2021. EPA-EFE/KOEN SUYK

Daniil Medvedev, number 2 in the ATP Rankings, has announced his participation in the 49th ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in February. The brand new US Open Champion will play in Rotterdam Ahoy for the fifth time. The tournament takes place from 5 to 13 February 2022.



Tournament director Richard Krajicek: “Daniil Medvedev has taken the last step to the absolute top by winning the US Open. As number two in the world and winner of the ATP Finals, only the Grand Slam title was still missing. It makes it even more special to be able to announce that he is coming to Rotterdam again today.



The US Open final was a historic match even before it started. Seeing Medvedev maintaining his extremely high level of play from the start to the finish, was extremely impressive. I look forward to seeing him in action during the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament.”



Medvedev in Rotterdam



Daniil Medvedev participates in Rotterdam for the fifth time in a row. In 2018, he made his debut as number 57 in the world, after making his way through the qualifying tournament first. He beat Gilles Müller and Pierre-Hugues Herbert, before bowing his head to Andreas Seppi in the quarterfinals after three sets. In 2019 he returned to Rotterdam as number 16 in the world. He reached the semifinals by successively beating Jeremy Chardy, Fernando Verdasco and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. In the semifinals, he lost in a beautiful battle in three sets to Gael Monfils, who won the tournament. In his next two appearances, the first round was the final station.



ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament



The 49th ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament will take place from 5 to 13 February 2022. Richard Krajicek: “After the special tournament without an audience, we are looking forward to welcoming tennis fans again in Ahoy in February. The entire organization team is eager to make it a great tennis party, on and around the court.”



Ticket sales have already started at www.abnamrowtt.nl

Daniil Medvedev from Russia during his match against Vasek Pospisil of Canada on the third day of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands, 12 February 2020. EPA-EFE/KOEN SUYK

Editors Note: We spoke to tournament Director Richard Krajicek last week. He is a great promoter and host to one of the world’s best indoor events. It was amazing being near him during his 1996 Wimbledon win. And it was a pleasure to sit in his player’s box. And fun too. Till we were informed the Prince’s were coming in from Holland. So bye-bye to us. But it was totally awesome. Round by round. It was exciting as each match intensified the whole experience. Then the Wimbledon museum wanted his clothes and shoes, racket? Can’t remember.