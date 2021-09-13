Tennis Australia • Dylan Alcott wins Historic Golden Slam

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley congratulated Alcott and Stosur this morning after their performances.



“We are so proud of both Dylan and Sam and their teams on their incredible accomplishments in New York,” Tiley said. “Dylan, always an inspiration, is now a Golden Grand Slam champion and the first man to achieve this in the history of our sport. To maintain his high level of play after winning the gold medal in Tokyo just a week ago is testament to not only his resilience, but his physical and mental strength on and off the court.



“Congratulations also to Sam who came into this event celebrating the tenth anniversary of defeating Serena Williams to become US Open champion in 2011.



To win again in the doubles today, 16 years since she first won the doubles title in New York, is something we don’t often see in any sport.



It’s a truly special achievement and speaks to Sam’s professionalism and work ethic.”



The chorus of congratulatory messages on social media included those from world No.1 Ash Barty, Grand Slam champion Rod Laver and 22-Grand Slam Champion Todd Woodbridge.



Dylan Alcott – Golden Slam in 2021



US Open 2021 F Dylan Alcott (AUS) d Niels Vink (NED) 7-5 6-2



Tokyo 2020 Paralympics F Dylan Alcott (AUS) d Sam Schroder (NED) 7-6(2) 6-1



Wimbledon 2021 F Dylan Alcott (AUS) d Sam Schroder (NED) 6-2 6-2



Roland Garros 2021 F Dylan Alcott (AUS) d Sam Schroder (NED) 6-4 6-2



Australian Open 2021 F Dylan Alcott (AUS) d Sam Schroder (NED) 6-1 6-0

