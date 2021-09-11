Don't Miss
- US Open Order of Play for 9/12/21
- US Open Photo Gallery Day 12 Starring Djokovic, Medvedev, Zverev and More!
- US Open Order of Play for 9/11/21
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” with Despina Papamichail • Tennis | 10sBalls
- Hot Shots! – All Teen US Open Final Tennis Photo Gallery
- US Open Tennis Results for 9/9/21
- U.S. Open Standouts Fernandez, Opelka Set to Play World Team Tennis • Plus Bouchard, Mackenzie, Clijsters, Fritz • Full Team List Here
- US Open Tennis Draws for 9/10/21
- US Open Photo Gallery Day 11 Starring Fernandez, Raducanu, Sakkari and More!
- US Open Order of Play for 9/10/21
- Ricky’s Tennis Preview and Pick for the U.S. Open Semifinal Between Mevedev and Auger-Aliassime
- Ricky’s Preview and Pick for the U.S. Open Tennis Semifinal Between Djokovic and Zverev
- TENNIS NEWS • Japan’s Kei Nishikori Accepts Wild Card into San Diego Open ATP 250 Tournament
- U.S. Open Tennis • Wheelchair Fields announced • Dylan Alcott and Diede de Groot Both Trying for a Golden Slam
- Indian Wells BNP Tennis Players Entry List 2021
US Open Order of Play for 9/12/21
-
- Updated: September 11, 2021
US Open
New York, NY, U.S.A.
August 30 – September 12, 2021
Prize Money: $57.5 million
US Open Evolves Into Grand Slam Spectacular
The US Open bears little resemblance to the tournament started in 1881. It has evolved from an exclusive men’s singles and doubles tournament in Newport, R.I., to a two-week sports and entertainment extravaganza held in Flushing, N.Y. Five-time champions Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer share the Open Era-record for most singles titles at the major championship.
Results for Saturday, September 11th: click here
Order of Play for Sunday, September 12th: click here
← Previous Story US Open Tennis Draws for 9/11/21