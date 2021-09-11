US Open Order of Play for 9/12/21

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will try to complete the first men’s calendar Grand Slam since 1969 and win a record 21st major title vs. No. 2 Daniil Medvedev on Sunday. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

US Open

New York, NY, U.S.A.

August 30 – September 12, 2021

Prize Money: $57.5 million



US Open Evolves Into Grand Slam Spectacular

The US Open bears little resemblance to the tournament started in 1881. It has evolved from an exclusive men’s singles and doubles tournament in Newport, R.I., to a two-week sports and entertainment extravaganza held in Flushing, N.Y. Five-time champions Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer share the Open Era-record for most singles titles at the major championship.

