US Open 2021 Wheelchair Competition Draws

- Updated: September 9, 2021
Fresh off gold medals in singles at the Tokyo Paralympics, Shingo Kunieda, Diede De Groot and Dylan Alcott have arrived at Flushing Meadows as the top seeds in the 2021 US Open Wheelchair Competition.
Defending quad singles champion Sam Schroder, two-time US Open champion Alfie Hewett and eight-time Grand Slam singles winner Yui Kamiji are also seeded in their representative singles fields, with the quad event consisting of eight players for the first time in tournament history. American interests are represented in all three events in the form of Bryan Barten, Dana Mathewson, Casey Ratzlaff and David Wagner. Barten, Mathewson and Ratzlaff are all wild card entries to the field, while Wagner earned direct entry as the world No. 5 in the quad rankings.
For the women, Mathewson was drawn to face Aniek Van Koot of the Netherlands, the 2013 US Open singles champion, in the first round, and could face world No. 1 de Groot in the second. De Groot, also bidding for the Golden Slam, faces Angelica Bernal of Colombia in the first round.
In doubles, Hewett and Gordon Reid top the men’s draw as they seek a eighth consecutive major title, while de Groot and van Koot are the top seeds in women’s doubles. Wagner and Andy Lapthorne, winners at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, are the No. 2 seeds in quad doubles, with Alcott and Heath Davidson as the No. 1 seeds.
The 2021 US Open Wheelchair Competition begins at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Thursday, Sept. 9 with quarterfinal action in singles.
US Open Wheelchair Competition singles draws: Men’s Singles | Women’s Singles | Quad Singles
US Open Wheelchair Competition doubles draws: Men’s Doubles | Women’s Doubles | Quad Doubles