U.S. Open Standouts Fernandez, Opelka Set to Play World Team Tennis • Plus Bouchard, Mackenzie, Clijsters, Fritz • Full Team List Here

Leylah Fernandez of Canada. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Coming off strong showings at the US Open, Leylah Fernandez and Reilly Opelka are set to play World TeamTennis in November in the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens

Fernandez powered her way to the US Open semifinals following her upset victory over No. 5 Elina Svitolina in a third-set tiebreak Tuesday, becoming the youngest player to reach the final four since Maria Sharapova in 2005. Having turned 19 on Monday, Fernandez defeated former US Open champions and former World No. 1s Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber en route to her first Major semifinal. Becoming the third Canadian woman to reach the US Open’s final four in the Open Era, Fernandez faces World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals Thursday.

Fernandez will make her World TeamTennis debut this season, teaming up with 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens and Frances Tiafoe, who reached the US Open Round of 16, on the 2020 WTT runner-up Chicago Smash.

Opelka is coming off his best career finish at a Major, not losing a set on his way to the US Open Round of 16. The 24-year-old reached the top 25 rankings for the first time August 16 following a run to the final at the ATP Masters 1000 in Toronto and is currently ranked No. 24 on the ATP Tour.

Opelka will compete at World TeamTennis for the second time in his career and unites with legendary doubles duo Bob & Mike Bryan, Taylor Fritz, Coco Vandeweghe and Caroline Dolehide on the San Diego Aviators. The American made his WTT debut with Vegas Rollers in 2019.

These players join previously announced commitments of Tennis Hall of Famer Kim Clijsters, two-time Olympic medalist Jack Sock and Wimbledon mixed doubles champion Neal Skupski, who will compete on the defending champion New York Empire. Americans Caty McNally, Jessica Pegula and Mackenzie McDonald will be playing on the Springfield Lasers this season.

Fernandez is the second Canadian in the WTT player field, with two-time Major semifinalist Eugenie Bouchard competing with Americans Jennifer Brady, John Isner and Steve Johnson on the Orange County Breakers.

The leader in professional team tennis competition, World TeamTennis opens the 2021 season Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. PST. Tickets are on sale now for all sessions of the 2021 World TeamTennis season, which will feature five teams and will take place Nov. 13-28 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Due to requirements set by the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, all fans in attendance will need valid proof of full vaccination to enter the grounds for WTT matches.