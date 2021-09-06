10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
US Open Order of Play for 9/7/21

Twenty-one-year-old Felix Auger Aliassime of Canada faces 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz for a spot in the US Open semifinals. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

US Open
New York, NY, U.S.A.
August 30 – September 12, 2021
Prize Money: $57.5 million

US Open Evolves Into Grand Slam Spectacular
The US Open bears little resemblance to the tournament started in 1881. It has evolved from an exclusive men’s singles and doubles tournament in Newport, R.I., to a two-week sports and entertainment extravaganza held in Flushing, N.Y. Five-time champions Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer share the Open Era-record for most singles titles at the major championship.

