Don't Miss
- US Open Men’s Draws for 9/1/21
- US Open Order of Play for 9/1/21
- Ricky Leach Tennis Hall Of Famer Visits The Beautiful Westside Tennis Club
- US Open Men’s Photo Gallery Day 2 Starring Berrettini, Nishikori, McDonald and More!
- Tsitsipas, Murray Battle on The Tennis Court And in The Interview Room on Day 1 at U.S. Open
- Julie Heldman Tennis Royalty And Hall Of Famer • is Back on Instagram Radar
- Rising Tennis Player Alycia Parks Ties U.S. Open Serve Speed Record 🎾 With Venus Williams
- Ricky’s U.S. Open Tennis Picks & Preview For Day 2 • Djokovic, Korda, And More
- US Open Men’s Photo Gallery Day 1 Starring Tsitsipas, Murray, Isner, Schwartzman and More!
- Alicja Rosolska Polish Tennis Olympian and New Mother Is At The 2021 US Open
- US Open Tennis Draws and Order of Play for 8/31/21
- US Open Women’s Photo Gallery Day 1 Starring Halep, Stephens, Collins, Gauff and More!
- Gilles Simon Out of U.S. Open 2021 Because of Close Contact With Positive Coach, Says he Will Think About Vaccine
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” with Kristyna Nepivodova • Tennis | 10sBalls
- Djokovic’s Path to Calendar-year Grand Slam at U.S. Open is Laced With Familiar Foes
US Open Order of Play for 9/1/21
-
- Updated: August 31, 2021
US Open
New York, NY, U.S.A.
August 30 – September 12, 2021
Prize Money: $57.5 million
US Open Evolves Into Grand Slam Spectacular
The US Open bears little resemblance to the tournament started in 1881. It has evolved from an exclusive men’s singles and doubles tournament in Newport, R.I., to a two-week sports and entertainment extravaganza held in Flushing, N.Y. Five-time champions Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer share the Open Era-record for most singles titles at the major championship.
Results for Tuesday, August 31st: click here
Order of Play for Wednesday, September 1st: click here
← Previous Story US Open Tennis Draws and Order of Play for 8/31/21