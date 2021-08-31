US Open Men’s Photo Gallery Day 2 Starring Berrettini, Nishikori, McDonald and More!

10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Matteo Berrenttini reacts during his US Open first-round win over Jeremy Chardy. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES
Salvatore Caruso of Italy leaps over a wall chasing a return to Kei Nishikori of Japan during their match on the second day of the US Open. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES
Kei Nishikori scored a 6-1, 6-1, 5-7, 6-3 win over Salvatore Caruso of Italy. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES
Alexander Zverev swept Sam Querrey for his 12th straight win. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
Sam Querrey suffered his fifth straight US Open loss; his last win in New York came over Mischa Zverev, Alexander Zverev’s older brother. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
Mackenzie McDonald defeated 27th-seeded David Goffin of Belgium. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY
Mackenzie McDonald fired 14 aces defeating David Goffin. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY
Kei Nishikori shows sliding skills. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES
Lloyd Harris rallied from a two-sets-to-one deficit defeating 25th-seeded Karen Khachanov. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY