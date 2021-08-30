Rising Tennis Player Alycia Parks Ties U.S. Open Serve Speed Record 🎾 With Venus Williams

Credit: Pete Staples/USTA

Alycia Parks Ties U.S. Open Serve Speed Record

American wild card Alycia Parks tied Venus Williams U.S. Open serve speed record today, clocking a 129 mph serve in her first-round loss to Olga Danilovic. The 20-year-old from Atlanta Georgia made her Slam main draw debut Monday, losing to Danilovic of Serbia, 6-3, 7-5. Williams hit her record-setting serve in her first-round match of the 2007 US Open.

10sBalls wishes you lots more BIG serves and aces.