Don't Miss
- Winston-Salem Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for 8/28/21
- Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination Required for Entry to US Open
- Tennis In The Land Draws, Results and Order of Play for Cleveland Tennis 8/28/21
- WTA Chicago Women’s Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for 8/28/21
- Hot Shots! ATP Tennis Photo Gallery – Djokovic, Alcaraz, Eubanks and More
- Noah Rubin’s “Behind The Racquet” with Sara Sorribes Tormo • Tennis | 10sBalls
- Winston-Salem Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for 8/27/21
- US Open Men’s and Women’s Singles Qualifying Draws and Order of Play for 8/27/21
- WTA Chicago Women’s Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for 8/27/21
- Tennis In The Land Draws, Results and Order of Play for Cleveland Tennis 8/27/21
- Djokovic, Zverev in Top Half of US Open draw, Medvedev and Tsitsipas on the other side
- 2021 US Open Tennis Men’s and Women’s Singles Draws Announced
- “Incrediwear” Is Incredible For Tennis players And Everybody
- Sofia Kenin to miss 2021 US Open due to Positive Covid-19 Test
- Venus Williams Announces Withdrawl from US Open
Winston-Salem Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for 8/28/21
-
- Updated: August 27, 2021
Winston-Salem Open
Winston-Salem, NC, U.S.A.
August 22 – 28 2021
|Men’s
Surface: Hardcourt
Level: ATP 250
Draw size: Singles 48
Prize money: $717,955
Tennis Served Southern Style
The Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University moved to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in 2011. An ATP 250 event, the Winston-Salem Open is the last men’s tournament on the US Open Series prior to the US Open. Held at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex, a newly designed, state-of-the-art tennis facility, it shares the grounds with Wake Forest Athletics.
Singles Draw
Men’s Singles Draw: click here
Qualifying Singles
Men’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here
Doubles Draw
Men’s Doubles Draw: click here
Results for Friday, August 27th: click here
Order of Play for Saturday, August 28th: click here