Winston-Salem Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for 8/28/21

Mikael Ymer takes on Ilya Ivashka in the Winston-Salem final on Saturday. EPA-EFE/JASON O’BRIEN

Winston-Salem Open
Winston-Salem, NC, U.S.A.
August 22 – 28 2021


Men’s
Surface: Hardcourt
Level: ATP 250
Draw size: Singles 48
Prize money: $717,955


Tennis Served Southern Style
The Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University moved to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in 2011. An ATP 250 event, the Winston-Salem Open is the last men’s tournament on the US Open Series prior to the US Open. Held at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex, a newly designed, state-of-the-art tennis facility, it shares the grounds with Wake Forest Athletics.


Singles Draw
Qualifying Singles
Doubles Draw
