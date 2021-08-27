Winston-Salem Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for 8/28/21

Mikael Ymer takes on Ilya Ivashka in the Winston-Salem final on Saturday. EPA-EFE/JASON O’BRIEN

Winston-Salem Open

Winston-Salem, NC, U.S.A.

August 22 – 28 2021





Men’s

Surface: Hardcourt

Level: ATP 250

Draw size: Singles 48

Prize money: $717,955





Tennis Served Southern Style

The Winston-Salem Open at Wake Forest University moved to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in 2011. An ATP 250 event, the Winston-Salem Open is the last men’s tournament on the US Open Series prior to the US Open. Held at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex, a newly designed, state-of-the-art tennis facility, it shares the grounds with Wake Forest Athletics.





Singles Draw

Men’s Singles Draw: click here

Qualifying Singles

Men’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here

Doubles Draw

Men’s Doubles Draw: click here



Results for Friday, August 27th: click here

Order of Play for Saturday, August 28th: click here