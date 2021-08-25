10sBalls.com • TennisBalls.com
Home / Draws and Results / Tennis In The Land Draws, Results and Order of Play for Cleveland Tennis 8/26/21

No. 2-seeded Anett Kontaveit plays Katerina Siniakova in the Cleveland quarterfinals. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE



Tennis In The Land
Cleveland, OH
August 22-28, 2021
Part of the US Open Series

Women’s
Surface: Hardcourt
Level: WTA 250
Draw size: Singles 32
Prize money: $235,238


The inaugural 2021 Tennis in the Land event will bring the world’s most-watched women’s sport (tennis) to Cleveland for the first time in history!

As part of the U.S. Open Series, and taking place a week prior to the U.S. Open (a Grand Slam event), the event will become an important week on the WTA schedule for years to come.  

Tennis in the Land will be held at Cleveland’s iconic Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Flats West Bank.

A temporary stadium court will be constructed under the pavilion along with five additional temporary courts on three adjacent lots outside.


Singles Draw
Women’s Singles Draw: click here

Qualifying Singles
Women’s Qualifying Singles Draw: click here

Doubles Draw
Women’s Doubles Draw: click here

Results for Wednesday, August 25th: click here

Order of Play for Thursday, August 26th: click here