- Zverev Beats Rublev for Cincinnati Masters Title and Immediately Puts Focus on U.S. Open
- US Open Men’s and Women’s Singles Qualifying Draws and Order of Play for 8/24/21
- Winston-Salem Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for 8/24/21
- WTA Chicago Women’s Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for 8/24/21
- GreatBase Tennis Weekly Insider Vol. 30
- Tennis Channel Live at the US Open Begins on August 30th
- Naomi Osaka Stars on Women’s Health Magazine Cover
- Prize Money Distribution Redirected to Qualifying and Early Rounds to Support the Greatest Number of Players
- Belgian Tennis Star • Kirsten Flipkens Withdraws from 2021 US Open • Puts Venus Williams Into Main Draw
- Western & Southern Open Cincinnati Tennis Trophy Photo Gallery
- Winston-Salem Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for 8/23/21
- Tennis In The Land Draws, Results and Order of Play for Cleveland Tennis 8/23/21
- WTA Chicago Women’s Open Draws, Results and Order of Play for 8/23/21
- Ricky’s Tennis Preview and Picks for the ATP 250 Tournament in Winston-Salem
- Taro Daniel Japanese Tennis Olympian Gets Into U.S. Open Maindraw
GreatBase Tennis Weekly Insider Vol. 30
-
- Updated: August 23, 2021
Thank you for allowing 10sBalls • TennisBalls to share and repost your great newsletter. Great advice from Welby. Whose been to Indian Wells Tennis Gardens? There’s a huge wall there with the words “Welby’s Wall.”
Hey! Just in case you missed any of our content from this past week, you can find some of our latest instructional videos and posts from GreatBase Tennis below 🎾👍🏽
🎾 INSTRUCTION
🆕 Own The Cone – Ashlyn Krueger
An archive video of Coach Dave Anderson working on backhand basics with recent U.S. Girls 18’s National Champion Ashlyn Krueger when she was a child.
🆕 Welby Van Horn – Spacing Drill
A quick video showing an idea for spacing on
groundstrokes.
🆕 Groundstrokes – Upward Angle – Visual
A short video of a junior player demonstrating
a visual cue to help improve topspin on groundstrokes.
🆕 Steffi Graf Forehand Volley – Vic Braden
Vic Braden discusses the importance of
keeping your head still while hitting a tennis ball.
🆕 Why To Move Through Your Volley
A goal-oriented junior player explains and demonstrates 3 reasons to move through your volleys.
🎙️ PODCAST
🆕 Ep. 53 – Roger Federer – 40 Lessons
In episode 53, Steve Smith and Andy Fitzell honor a request. Steve put together a list of 40 tidbits to celebrate Roger Federer’s 40th birthday. One of our followers followed up and asked Steve to go through each item listed.
Another list of 40 could easily be made because there has been a magic about Federer for 20 years. The player, along with his family, have given the tennis world so, so many valuable lessons.
📙 ARTICLES
🆕 An Opinion, A Chuckle
I shared an Andy Fitzell statement with ten people. Andy said without hesitation and with a straight face…
That’s it for this week’s updates. Thanks for
your attention and for supporting our mission to make quality tennis
instruction more affordable and accessible by providing free online content.
Please share with a friend who should see this email. 🙏🏽👊🏽
All the best,
Steve & Andy