Belgian Tennis Star • Kirsten Flipkens Withdraws from 2021 US Open • Puts Venus Williams Into Main Draw

- Updated: August 23, 2021
|Belgian veteran Kirsten Flipkens has withdrawn from the U.S. Open due to a continuing left ankle injury.
Two-time US Open champion Venus Williams moves into the main draw. Alycia Parks will now receive a main draw wild card.
|Editor’s Note: It’s really a shame when unnecessary court signage hampers players ability to play. Or takes them out of play via injuries. Actually TV cameras too. Look at Medvedev this past weekend colliding with a huge camera.
Kirsten Flipkens also known as “Flipper” or “Flip” ran into one of those little boxes that surrounds the line umpires chairs. It was behind her. She wrecked her ankle for the past 6 months. Such an accident should have never happened and it should never happen again. Court signage is needed for the sponsors. But it all should be against backdrops. Or on players benches or near the umpires chairs or on the nets. But NOT on the courts. (LJ)