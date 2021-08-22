Taro Daniel Japanese Tennis Olympian Gets Into U.S. Open Maindraw

It’s storming in NYCity. Thank you, Hurricane Henri. So basically there’s no calm before the storm… Team 10sBalls |TennisBalls is starting to arrive. This is going to be a real roller coaster ride. Tennis during a pandemic is part pandemonium.

Our Buddy Taro just got in the main draw. It was getting down to the hour. He needed to slip in or it was into the brutal qualies. All slams have brutal qualies. All qualies are tough. The players fight so hard for every point. Then if they do win 3 rounds and gain entry into the main draw… They can be pretty worn out.

We wish Taro Daniel good luck. We wish the tourney good luck. We hope covid stays at bay.

We seriously do not understand how tennis players and their entourages don’t seem to need to be vaccinated to travel the world. Many events all year offered free vax jabs. Tennis players are NOT essential workers… they are entertainers… this was approved for the Australian Open And ever since it seems to work with local health officials.

Wait till Tsitsipas tries to go into a bar or restaurant in New York City. They will not allow entrance or access without a valid vax card.

The U.S. Open • USTA is completely controlling the news out of the event. They are hardly allowing any media on the grounds of the BJK National Tennis Center. Oh. They said “Buy a ticket, be a fan…”

But. The bottom line is. Shame on the USTA • U.S. Open for not allowing the public in for FREE to see the Qualifying rounds. That’s really almost unacceptable. The city of New York should have stood up for its citizens.